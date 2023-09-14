CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz Co. has unveiled Lunchables Grilled Cheesies, marking the brand’s first foray into frozen foods and the first product innovation to come out of its 360Crisp platform.

Looking to upset the frozen category with high-quality and convenient solutions, the 360Crisp team developed new packaging that delivers the crispy, crunchy texture of pan-cooked foods using the microwave, said Alan Kleinerman, vice president of disruption at Kraft Heinz. Grilled Cheesies, available in original and pepperoni pizza varieties, utilize the new technology and aim to extend Lunchables beyond lunchtime and into additional snacking occasions. The product is set to roll out into select retailers beginning this month for $4.99 per two-sandwich box.

“As current frozen kid-friendly sandwich options fall short in texture and preparation, we wanted to offer a nostalgic family favorite that many kids ask for after school, on the weekends and beyond through Lunchables Grilled Cheesies — empowering them to quickly and conveniently prepare it themselves in the microwave,” Mr. Kleinerman told Food Business News. “The microwavable packaging leverages multiple differentiated focused susceptors with strategic venting and varied heat points to ensure proper cooking throughout the food — delivering a golden-brown, pan-like crisp outside and melty cheese inside.”

Including Grilled Cheesies, Kraft Heinz plans to roll out five 360Crisp innovations across four of its brands by the end of 2024. Mr. Kleinerman said each of the products will target the 79% of US households that regularly buy frozen foods.

“The launch of 360Crisp is a clear proof point in our mission to reinvent the frozen category by providing high-quality, delicious and convenient solutions for snack-time and beyond,” he said. “At Kraft Heinz, we’re sitting at the intersection of food and technology — building consumer-first innovations that revolutionize the meal table and importantly, drive real value for families around the world. 360Crisp is just the beginning.”

The platform serves as one of the primary initiatives in Kraft Heinz’s

designed to drive $2 billion in incremental sales by 2027.