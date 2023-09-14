SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Better-for-you macaroni and cheese brand Goodles has secured $13 million in a Series A funding round, which was led by L Catterton.

The company launched in 2021 with an aim for a healthier take on macaroni and cheese. Goodles, formulated with wheat and chickpea protein, has 14 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber and nutrients from organic vegetables like kale, spinach and maitake mushrooms. Flavors include Mover & Shaker, Twist My Parm, Cheddy Mac, and Shella Good.

With the Series A funding, the company is adding to its team with three new C-suite executives and is also increasing its production capacity.

The three new C-suite executives include Stacie Hajduk as chief marketing officer, Nathan Lord as chief financial officer, and John Casey as senior vice president of sales.

“We can’t outspend our deep-pocketed, big-brand competition,” said Jen Zeszut, co-founder and chief executive officer of Goodles. “We have to be more authentic and more unexpected and go places they simply cannot. We are excited about this partnership with L Catterton — the best-of-the-best when it comes to scaling consumer brands. The influx of capital to keep up with demand, coupled with the ability of our extraordinarily creative and results-oriented team to produce unconventional and joyful executions, positions us perfectly for continued success.”