PALMETTO, FLA. — Food processing company Middleby has opened a 68,000-square-foot facility in Palmetto, Fla. The facility will serve as an innovation center for Middleby’s Hinds-Bock and Inline Filling Systems brands, providing concentric manufacturing, research and development capabilities.

The innovation center will display the company’s latest equipment and allow for on-site testing for both simple and complex projects, the company stated. The facility joins other Middleby centers dedicated to product testing, demonstrations and technical performance.

Hinds-Bock produces custom equipment for the food and baking industries. Inline Filling Systems provides packaging equipment for the beverage, chemical, distillery and health/beauty industries.

For more information on the facility, visit www.middprocessing.com.