Beneo launched Beneo-scL85, a short-chain fructooligosaccharide (scFOS) that offers versatility for reducing sugar and enriching foods with dietary fiber, according to the company. Short-chain FOS derived from beet sugar offers a mild sweet taste, good solubility and natural credentials that contribute to improved taste and texture.

“Short-chain fructooligosaccharide from beet sugar is a valuable addition to Beneo’s portfolio because it increases flexibility and availability for our customers,” said Eric Neven, commercial managing director for Beneo’s functional fibers. “In combination with the increased production capacity of our chicory root fiber production plant in Chile, Beneo’s short-chain scFOS will further secure supply to meet the high demand for solutions to reduce sugar.”

Beneo-scL85 may be used for bulking in applications such as bakery. The ingredient is produced in a dedicated facility in Germany and is available globally.

www.beneo.com