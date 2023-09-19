HERSHEY, PA. — Deepak Bhatia has been named chief technology officer at The Hershey Co., effective Oct. 23. He also has been named to the company’s executive committee.

Mr. Bhatia has been with Amazon for the past 12 years, most recently as vice president of supply chain optimization technologies since August 2021. Prior to Amazon he was with Applied Materials in a variety of senior management positions. He began his career as an engineer and team lead with Daewoo Motors India Ltd.

He received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Punjab Engineering College, a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics engineering at Purdue University and a master’s degree in operations research, management science and engineering at Stanford University.

“We are investing in our people and digital capabilities to strengthen our infrastructure and scale across our growing supply chain and business units,” said Michele Buck, president and chief executive officer of Hershey. “As we continue to double down in this area, Deepak has the expertise needed to successfully lead our technology strategy leveraging end-to-end data, analytics and automation to elevate our employee experience, create commercial value and advance our leading snacking powerhouse vision.”