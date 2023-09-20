WESTERVILLE, OHIO — The board of directors of Lancaster Colony Corp. has named George F. Knight III as its newest member.

Mr. Knight spent 25 years with chemical company Hexion, Inc. and its predecessor company Borden, Inc., before retiring in 2022. He most recently was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Hexion. During his time at Hexion and Borden he held roles of increasing responsibility, including vice president of mergers and acquisitions, vice president of finance, and senior vice president and treasurer.

Earlier, he held senior finance roles at Duracell, Inc. and worked as a senior audit manager at Deloitte & Touche LLC.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics at Saint Anselm College and a master’s degree in accounting at Syracuse University.

“We are pleased to welcome George to the board and look forward to leveraging his extensive experience and leadership skills,” said John B. Gerlach Jr., chairman of Lancaster Colony. “We believe his expertise with mergers and acquisitions, as well as his deep financial knowledge, will help grow our business and deliver value for our stakeholders.”