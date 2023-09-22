RICHMOND, VA. — AMF Bakery Systems (AMF) named Clint Adams commercial director, North America specialty segments.

In this role, Mr. Adams will strengthen AMF’s sales, project management and customer care efforts within strategic bakery segments, including artisan bread and rolls, pizza and flatbreads, cakes, pies, pastries and more.

“This is a wonderful ‘welcome home’ to Clint, who spent nine years with the former Tromp Group USA and AMF from 2011 to 2020,” said Jason Ward, president and chief executive officer of AMF. “We look forward to bringing Clint’s deep knowledge of bakery automation and operations, strong customer relationships and sales leadership capabilities back into our organization.”

Mr. Adams has more than 20 years of experience in the baking industry in roles of increasing leadership, first in bakery operations and more recently in sales leadership in equipment manufacturing and automation. As commercial director, Mr. Adams will partner closely with Americas Sales Director Adrian Dee on sales strategy and execution while also bringing leadership focus and oversight to overall project execution and aftermarket care for North American customers in these segments.