BOLTON, ENGLAND — Warburtons, a British baking firm located in the Great Manchester county of England, has launched a new ad called “Mad About the Bread” starring actor Samuel L. Jackson.

The ad opens with Mr. Jackson as the company’s chairman, Jonathan Warburton. Sitting in his office, Mr. Jackson says that even though he’s usually a family man, sometimes “Johnny Lovely Crumpets won’t cut it.” He then shares a social media post from a bread lover named Steve, which questions the similarities between Warburtons’ Toastie loaf and other companies’ Toastie loaves.

“What gives tweety pie is me — Jonathan Warburton. I give,” Mr. Jackson says in response. “And hell hath no fury like a baker scorned, Steve.”

The ad then shows Mr. Jackson as Mr. Warburton detailing how the company makes its Toastie loaves. At one point, Mr. Jackson stands in a wheat field and says, “We pack it (the Toastie loaf) full of our unique blend of wheat and 147 years of baking passion.” Later in the ad, Mr. Jackson is seen with the company’s “dough-ologists” testing the Toastie loaves for softness, butter-ability and bounce-back-ability.

The ad ends with Mr. Jackson returning to his office to meet the real Mr. Warburton, who responds, “I couldn’t have said it better myself.”

“At Warburtons, we pride ourselves on the care that goes into making sure that every single loaf is as fresh and high quality as possible,” Mr. Warburton said. “Quality is truly at the heart of our 145-year-old business, and this new ad is a real celebration of that passion. Inviting the big-screen hero of Samuel L. Jackson into the business was a uniquely memorable experience, and we hope to bring some light-hearted humor to viewers at home — while reminding the nation that our Toastie truly offers our customers the best of the best.”

“Mad About the Bread” joins Warburtons’ lineup of star-studded ads, which have previously featured George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone.

“It was a pleasure to meet the man at the helm of Britain’s biggest family bakery,” Mr. Jackson said. “And what an honor to follow in the footsteps of ‘Bolton alumni’, George Clooney and Robert DeNiro. We had a lot of fun on set so I hope people enjoy the finished product — the ad AND Toastie Loaf.”

“Mad About the Bread” is now live on social media and began airing on UK television Sept. 22.