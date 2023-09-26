CHARLOTTE, NC. — Josh Charlesworth has been promoted to chief executive officer of Krispy Kreme, Inc. He will succeed Michael Tattersfield, who will remain on the board and transition to senior adviser and Krispy Kreme ambassador, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Mr. Charlesworth has been global president and chief operating officer since June 2022, where he had responsibility for all of Krispy Kreme’s core markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico, and its IT and supply chain teams. He also has overseen the expansion of the company’s global footprint and growth strategy. He will remain president of the company.

Mr. Charlesworth joined Krispy Kreme in May 2017 as chief financial officer and later added the responsibilities of COO in May 2019. He also was corporate secretary from July 2018 to August 2020. Prior to Krispy Kreme he was with Mars, Inc. for nearly 15 years and held a variety of roles, including CFO, vice president of global chocolate, regional finance director and CFO for Wrigley Europe, finance director and CFO for Wrigley Germany, finance director for Wrigley USA and CFO for global sugar.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics and economics history at The London School of Economics and Political Science.

“Today, we celebrate the transformation of Krispy Kreme under Mike’s leadership, as it grew from a complex, multi-product primarily-US model to a more global, capital efficient hub-and-spoke omni-channel model, focused on delivering fresh, awesome donuts, all while nearly doubling the adjusted EBITDA of the business,” said Olivier Goudet, chairman of Krispy Kreme’s board of directors. “Mike reignited the iconic Krispy Kreme magic, and we are grateful he has decided to stay on the board and be an ambassador for Krispy Kreme. At the same time, we are incredibly excited to appoint Josh to CEO as he has played a critical role in Krispy Kreme’s growth for the last six years and will now lead the company’s next chapter of success and value creation.”

Mr. Tattersfield was CEO of Krispy Kreme since January 2017. Prior to joining Krispy Kreme he was CEO and president of Caribou Coffee Co. for nine years.

“I couldn’t be happier to transition the CEO role to Josh,” Mr. Tattersfield said. “Transforming the Krispy Kreme brand and culture has been a highlight of my career, and I am truly grateful for our amazing Krispy Kremers who continue to inspire me. Josh’s shared passion for the brand, our Krispy Kremers, and freakin’ awesome donuts gives me the utmost confidence in our continued success, and I look forward to watching all he’ll accomplish.”