How do you deal with new consumer requirements and changing markets in regard to your dough production? It is becoming increasingly difficult for large bakeries to react to volatile markets and uncertainties.
New ideas are therefore needed for bakeries to continue operating economically in the future. This is where spatial concepts with AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) come into play. They enable highly flexible, automated dough production and offer interesting and cost-effective solutions.
Download this whitepaper written by DIOSNA about innovative dough production with AGVs - packed with expert knowledge and bring your production to a new level.
Learn more about:
• Proven AGV technology for innovative concepts
• Room concepts from a new perspective
• Cleaning and repair: no downtimes
15
Sep
2023