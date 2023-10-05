ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings, Inc. is launching a new creative ad campaign for its Honey Bunch of Oats breakfast cereal brand.

Titled “Don’t just eat oats. Eat Bunches of Oats,” the fully integrated campaign comes from Carmichael Lynch, the creative authorized organizational representative for Honey Bunch of Oats, and includes national television, social and digital ads that use dry humor to remind consumers why the brand is so beloved. One ad called “Assembly” focuses on a man who is putting together furniture that suddenly falls apart. “If you ate Bunches of Oats, you probably wouldn’t have three leftover screws,” a voiceover says. Another ad called “Crush” shows a boy smiling at his high school crush as she walks by in the hallway, but she doesn’t notice him. “Maybe if you ate Bunches of Oats, she’d know you existed,” a voiceover says. The campaign will run in 2024.

“The ‘Don’t just eat oats. Eat Bunches of Oats’ campaign was designed to remind fans that Bunches of Oats make everything better,” said Steve Spaulding, senior director of adult/nutrition marketing at Post Consumer Brands. “Fans have always loved our iconic bunches and clusters; they’ve stood the test of time and differentiate our cereal. Now we have the chance to highlight that we have Bunches of Oats, a wholesome, hearty ingredient that can help to set you up to win the day. This campaign is centered around universal, human truths that resonate with almost everyone. Whether it’s assembling new furniture, listening to your parents talk on speakerphone in public, or facing your mother-in-law, we want our fans to know that it’s not just oats, but Honey Bunches of Oats that’s got your back. So, ask yourself, do you want to be someone who eats oats, or Bunches of Oats?”

Post Holdings will air television spots from the “Don’t just eat oats. Eat Bunches of Oats” campaign in English and Spanish and will run them on networks in the United States such as Paramount Network Group (BET, NAN and MTV), HGTV, Discovery, Disney, NBCUniversal and more. The campaign also will run on SiriusXM radio as well as social media platforms — including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok — and retail media platforms — including Walmart, Kroger, Instacart and Target. Post Holdings said the campaign is currently being prepared for full funnel with public relations and broader 360 support set for the latter half of 2024.