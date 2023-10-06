EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Vincent F. Macciocchi, senior vice president at ADM and president of the company’s Nutrition business unit, has joined the board of directors of Milk Specialties Global, a vertically integrated manufacturer focused on the processing of raw dairy inputs into valued-added functional ingredients.

As a member of the board, Mr. Macciocchi will advise Milk Specialties Global on commercial strategy and various growth-oriented strategic initiatives. The company recently completed a new production facility in Jerome, Idaho, that will process 2.5 million lbs of milk per day. The company also is nearing completion on an expansion of its Norfolk, Neb., facility, which will process close to 3 million lbs of milk per day.

Mr. Macciocchi has been with ADM since 2014, when he joined the company as part of its acquisition of Wild Flavors from KKR. He came to Wild as its North American chief operating officer in 2012. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade at Givaudan Flavors. He also has held positions at American-Maize Products Co., Roquette America and IngredientsNet.com.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill., and a master’s degree in business administration from North Central College in Naperville, Ill.

“We are incredibly excited to have Vince join our board,” said David Lenzmeier, chief executive officer of Milk Specialties. “He is renowned in the ingredients industry for his business acumen and vision, and his commercial expertise, operational know-how, and industry network will be tremendously valuable as we embark on our next phase of growth.”