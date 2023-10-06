WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. VA. — Advocacy, engagement and collaboration have been established as “foundational pillars” for the North American Millers’ Association for the next three years in a newly approved strategic plan.

The culmination of a year-long process, the strategic plan received the green light from the NAMA board Oct. 6 during the organization’s annual meeting held Oct. 5-7 at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs.

In addition to the strategic pillars, NAMA adopted a new purpose statement together with a series of values. The pillars are embedded in the group’s purpose statement:

“To advance and strengthen the milling industry through meaningful advocacy, collaboration and engagement by leveraging the value of our collective voice.”

NAMA’s values incorporated into the strategic plan include:

Commitment to excellence — Provide relevant, responsible and solution-focused service

Authenticity — Foster meaningful connections for leaders in an environment that values everyone’s perspectives

Industry leadership — Advocate for a strong grain value chain with a focus on science-based practical results

Stewardship — Preserve the rich tradition of the milling industry and innovate for a sustainable future

The comprehensive strategic planning process undertaken by NAMA since just after the group’s founding 25 years ago, the effort was launched a year ago with the engagement of Roots & Legacies Consulting, Inc., of Manhattan, Kan., as a professional facilitator. Emily Lehning, a co-founder of Roots and Legacies, sought input for the plan from a broad group of flour-based foods stakeholders, beyond members of the NAMA board and the strategic planning task force.

D. Ford Mennel, president of The Mennel Milling Co., was chair of the strategic planning task force.