FRISCO, TEXAS — Ruiz Food Products, Inc., a manufacturer of prepared frozen foods for distribution to retail, convenience stores, clubs, vending, industrial and foodservice, is expanding its manufacturing footprint in Vernon, Calif., by 150,000 square feet. The expansion will include the addition of two buildings in Vernon, near the assets of Culinary International, LLC that Ruiz Food acquired last fall.

“As the demand for our El Monterey and Tornados products continues to grow, this additional manufacturing square footage will serve to meet our needs for additional capacity,” said Kimberli Carroll, chief operating officer of Ruiz Food Products. “The first production line is scheduled to be operational the first half of our fiscal 2025.”

Ruiz Food said the expansion is expected to enhance its capacity for flexible manufacturing on the West Coast.

“Our commitment to our customers is paramount to our operations, and this will further improve our customer service levels as the Vernon team has already proven itself a reliable partner dedicated to our core values of innovation, safety, quality, teamwork, integrity and respect,” Ms. Carroll said.

Ruiz Food employs more than 4,500 at five facilities located across the United States.