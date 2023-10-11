ROSEMONT, ILL. — Batory Foods has named Rita Ramirez as chief people and sustainability officer. In her new role, Ms. Ramirez plans to launch The Batory Way Academy program, which will align training to Batory Foods’ business strategy, integrate mentorship and focus on arranged coaching and learning.

“To me, ‘people excellence’ is all about having a ‘people first’ culture,” Ms. Ramirez said. “Our people make Batory successful. The ‘people excellence’ group is here to ‘listen generously’ and connect employees with valuable resources to cultivate a healthy, fulfilling, respectful work environment.”

Ms. Ramirez joined Batory Foods in 2010 and went on to hold a variety of positions at the company. She was previously the vice president of employee experience where she most notably formalized human resource functions and led initiatives relating to talent management, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement, environmental, health and safety, and sustainability. According to Batory Foods, Ms. Ramirez’s focus on culture and well-being led the company to achieve a Great Place to Work certification in 2020 and 2022.

Ms. Ramirez received a bachelor of arts degree in business management from Loyola University of Chicago.