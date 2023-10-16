WASHINGTON — Divine Chocolate, a fair-trade, farmer-owned premium chocolate brand, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special release. The Birthday Bar features the stories and names of 25 different cocoa farmers from across the world. The milk chocolate bar also contains buttery biscuit pieces.

“We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 25 years of doing things differently in the cocoa industry,” said Sophie Loveday-Davies, group marketing director at Divine Chocolate. “In launching our Birthday Bar, we hope not only to delight our Divine fans with this limited-edition release, but also invite them to celebrate the producers and their families who are behind their favorite bar of chocolate.”

Divine’s mission-driven commitment includes fighting exploitation within the cocoa industry, advancing sustainability practices and redistributing profits to its co-operative members. Each bar purchased helps cocoa farmers, their families and their communities, according to the company.

The Birthday Bar will be available at select retailers, Amazon and Divine’s online store in October.