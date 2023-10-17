LOS ANGELES — Golden West Food Group and Kardea Brown, chef and host of the Food Network’s “Delicious Miss Brown” television series, have partnered to launch a line of frozen entrees under the Delicious Eats by Kardea Brown label.

The product line offers convenient meal options that are all inspired by the comfort foods Ms. Brown ate growing up in the Southern United States, according to the company. Entree varieties include country kitchen fried chicken, chicken pot pie, chicken fettucine alfredo and sausage with grits.

“I'm thrilled to introduce Delicious Eats and share a taste of my roots with the world,” Ms. Brown said. “These products reflect not just my love for cooking, but also the cherished memories and traditions that have shaped my life and culinary journey. With Delicious Eats, everyone can experience and taste a touch of that warmth and southern hospitality.”

Delicious Eats products are now available in Walmart stores nationwide. The brand marks the most recent prepared meal collaboration between Golden West and celebrity chefs, following the launch of By Chef Ramsay in September.