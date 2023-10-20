KANSAS CITY — Sosland Publishing has named Bruce Webster as publisher of Food Business News, effective Oct. 19. Mr. Webster previously was associate publisher of Food Business News and was instrumental in the launch of Food Business News in March 2005.

Mr. Webster will continue to work closely with the Sosland editorial team, ensuring the delivery of high-quality news while supporting the company’s advertisers in achieving their strategic marketing objectives and goals.

“For 28 years, Bruce has played a pivotal role in the success of Sosland Publishing,” said Mike Gude, group publisher of Food Business News, Milling & Baking News and Baking & Snack. “His wealth of industry experience coupled with his acute ability to connect suppliers, service providers and manufacturers proves he is well-positioned for his new role. In recent years, Bruce has also shared his contagious energy to mentor the newer members of Sosland’s sales team, positively influencing the future of the company.”

In September 2022, Sosland Publishing announced that Mr. Gude was assuming the role of group publisher for Food Business News, Milling & Baking News and Baking & Snack. He has continued in this role while remaining focused on maintaining long-standing relationships with readers, advertisers, and key stakeholders who remain loyal and invested in Sosland’s grain-based and broader food industry publications.

“Bruce is highly regarded by all who know him,” said Meyer Sosland, chief operations officer at Sosland Publishing. “I’m confident that his longevity and unwavering commitment to our advertisers and industry affiliates will serve us well as we continue to create the next generation of products and services that marketers expect from Sosland Publishing and Food Business News. This is an exciting time for our business.”

