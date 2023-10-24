CHINO, CALIF. — Apura Ingredients has promoted Dave Douglass to director of sales. Mr. Douglass has been with the alternative sweetener and flavor modulator supplier since its beginning in 2016.

Most recently, Mr. Douglass was the company’s business development director where he achieved growth across the United States Western and Central territories.

In his new role, Mr. Douglass will define and execute the company’s long-term business strategies and also manage strategic objectives for the US Eastern and Western territory business development managers.