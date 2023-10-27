MUNICH — For the first time in five years, iba held its international baking industry trade show, and the event didn’t disappoint as 1,073 exhibitors from 46 countries displayed automation and the latest in technology as well as their product diversity in 10 halls.

Overall, iba show sponsors reported that some 57,000 visitors from 150 countries streamed through the aisles in five days to discover the latest trends from around the world.

The show may have been slightly smaller than previous events, but the convention’s floor was packed, especially during the first three days with some exhibitors pleasantly complaining that they were overwhelmed by the onslaught of attendees.

From a global perspective, the international baking event had a typically European feel, with large contingents and exhibitors from Germany and also Italy, which often happens when the show occurs in Munich, located in the southern part of Germany.

Moreover, many global exhibitors tailored their booths to the European baking community by highlighting sustainability and other key factors in this part of the baking world.

From a North American perspective, exhibitors reported to Baking & Snack editors that attendance was strong, but many noted a heightened increase in attendance from their Canadian counterparts.

With the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) held just last year, many industry observers were watching the interaction at iba 2023, and for the most part, several exhibitors expressed that they were surprised with the strength of the baking industry and the continued interest in automation and capital expenditures.

Many exhibitors also told Baking & Snack editors that they were surprised at the number of commercial bkers seeking the latest advances in technology fueled by such global trends as the skilled labor shortage, sustainability and a focus to streamline operations, reduce product waste and enhance quality through consistency, especially if it involves the larger production of artisan baked products.

Some exhibiting companies also displayed technology that targeted key issues impacting wholesale bakeries, including the use of digitalization, to provide new approaches to predictive maintenance as well as enhanced solutions for ensuring quality assurance through vision systems and machine learning.

On the flipside, the new iba.START UP area drove a lot of attraction at iba, which along with other shows now seek to expand their appeal to the broader baking industry and strive to create an “experience” for newcomers and younger professionals who are attending major events for the first time.

Other visitor highlights included the iba.ACADEMY, the iba BackStage young talent days, the iba.CONFECTIONERY TEC AREA, the company tours as well as the iba.TOURS and the iba.OKTOBERFESTZELT, where many exhibitors had a chance to network in an Oktoberfest setting after a show night.

Moreover, the iba.SPEAKERS AREA featured dozens of presentations, including several moderated by Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the American Bakers Association.

Mr. Dell interviewed executives from baking companies around the world, including Puratos Corp. and Grupo Bimbo. They talked about lean management, consumer trends, new product innovation and other pressing issues.