SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — TNA solutions added a third manufacturing facility in Australia at Wetherill Park in Sydney to meet demands for the confectionery and nutraceuticals sector.

“Our confectionery processing capabilities are continually evolving,” said Thiago Roriz, chief operating officer at TNA solutions. “With our new Wetherill Park facility, we extend our ability to deliver complete solutions to our global customers efficiently and with short lead times. We understand our customers’ needs for reliability and efficiency as they cater to the ever-evolving palate and increasing demands of consumers.”

TNA creates and integrates processing and packaging equipment including kitchen operations, starch conditioning, mogul tray handling, de-moulding, product cleaning and finishing, depositing, distribution, packaging and case packing.

With a network spread across 30 countries, the company has installed over 14,000 systems in more than 120 countries.