Josh Allen, founder and owner of Companion Baking Co., St. Louis, has seen the benefit of being a dedicated member of the Bread Bakers Guild of America. Since he founded Companion Baking, Mr. Allen connected with the Guild and the connections made there have helped him fill in his own knowledge gaps as he has grown his business over the years.

“Most of what I figured out was through shared knowledge of other folks at the Guild,” he said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

Through the Guild, Mr. Allen was able to connect with other artisan bakers, who were happy to open their bakeries to him. These visits were instrumental in helping him learn new processes and about new equipment — an invitation he didn’t take lightly.

“If I was given the privilege of walking through someone’s bakery, I should take advantage of that opportunity and find those things that would help me in the future,” he said.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear how Mr. Allen is giving back to the Bread Bakers Guild of America and supporting up-and-coming bakers in the artisan community.

