BOSTON — American workers love sandwiches, and a large percentage of them choose sandwiches with specialty bread like ciabatta, focaccia baguette and sourdough.

A survey by ezCater found 95% of the 1,000 workers surveyed said they eat a sandwich at least once a week. When asked their preferred sandwich bread, 76% listed specialty bread among their top three choices. Other answers were sliced bread at 71%, rolls at 68%, breakfast bread at 51%, alternative bread at 39% and international bread like pita and naan at 36%.

Examples of alternative bread were wraps and gluten-free bread. Younger consumers were more likely to choose alternative bread with 47% of Gen Z listing it among their top three choices and 41% of millennials doing the same. The percentages were 38% for Gen X and 29% for baby boomers.

“What I find fascinating are the generational differences, even down to specific ingredients,” said Giliah Librach, director of merchandising options at Boston-based ezCater, which helps companies manage food ordering, payments, budgeting and reporting in one platform. “Globalization is having a massive influence on our food, and multicultural culinary fusion is a trend that isn’t going anywhere. Seeing the rise in popularity of alternative breads, hot sauce and pesto is aligned with sandwiches like banh mi, bao and Mexican torta gaining in popularity on the ezCater platform. It’s exciting to see how even tried-and-true classics like sandwiches can evolve.”

Sago a third-party company, conducted the online survey Aug. 17-31. It involved full-time employees who work in a business office (full-time or hybrid) or a retail-grocery/warehouse setting as well as in hospitality or in a health care setting.

Mayonnaise was the top-rated condiment as 69% listed it among their top three choices, beating out mustard at 60% and ketchup at 47%. Older generations preferred mayonnaise with Gen X at 78% and baby boomers at 76%. which compared to Gen Z at 63% and millennials at 61%. Pesto made the top three choices of 25% of all surveyed and scored the highest among Gen Z at 40%.

Deli meat was the most popular sandwich filling as 56% listed it among their top three choices. It was followed by hamburger at 46% and cheesesteak at 32%.