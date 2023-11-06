KANSAS CITY — Promotions at Hostess Brands, McCormick & Co. and General Mills headline key personnel moves taking place across the food industry. The moves include:

Caitlin Oldham has been promoted to senior buyer of ingredients at C.H. Guenther & Son, San Antonio. She previously held the position of buyer of ingredients at the company. Prior to C.H. Guenther & Son, Ms. Oldham worked at Lone Star Bakery as a supply chain manager and buyer. She also worked at Sterling Foods as a buyer, junior buyer and purchasing clerk. Ms. Oldham received a bachelor of business administration degree in management from Sam Houston State University.

Talia Merriman has been promoted to senior food scientist at Hostess Brands, Lexana, Kan. Ms. Merriman has spent almost seven years at the company, holding several positions including food scientist, food scientist II and food technologist. Ms. Merriman received a bachelor’s degree in bakery science and management from Kansas State University.

Krista Albertins has been named membership engagement coordinator at the Washington-based American Bakers Association. Ms. Albertins received a bachelor of arts degree in history from University of Michigan.

Josh Chou has been promoted to chief supply chain officer at McCormick & Co., Hunt Valley, Md. He was previously the vice president of global supply chain and operations at the company. Prior to McCormick & Co., Mr. Chou spent more than 13 years at General Mills, Inc., where he held a variety of positions, including director of continuous improvement in supply chain, senior director of supply chain and manufacturing in dairy and Yoplait, vice president of supply chain and operations in the EUAU region and vice president of global logistics and customer operations. Mr. Chou received a bachelor of applied science degree in chemical engineering from Princeton University.

Matt Ross has been promoted to chief operating officer at the Killer Brownie Co., Miamisburg, Ohio. Mr. Ross has been with the company for more than six years, previously holding the positions of vice president of operations and general manager. Mr. Ross received a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Wright State University.

Julie Wavinak has been promoted to plant manager at the Minneapolis-based General Mills, Inc. She has spent more than eight years at the company, holding a variety of positions such as senior quality engineer, ingredient manager, operations business manager, operations manager of Yoplait, operations manager of Pillsbury, supply chain transform lead and senior manager of supply chain waste. Prior to General Mills, Ms. Wavinak was a senior supply planner and plant quality manager at Ardent Mills. She also worked at Conagra Foods as a plant quality manager, quality team lead and mills quality development associate. Ms. Wavinak received a bachelor of science degree in food science from Iowa State University.