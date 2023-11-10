CAROL STREAM, ILL. — The Fresh Factory, a manufacturer of plant-based and clean label foods and beverages, is expanding the capacity of its snack bar production facility in Carol Stream.

As part of the company’s strategic investment in meeting the growing demand for refrigerated snack bars, The Fresh Factory upgraded its infrastructure, which includes the installation of a high-volume rack oven as well as an improved flow wrapper and cutting knife. According to the company, these enhancements are expected to strengthen production capabilities and thus allow The Fresh Factory to produce many more snack bars on an annual basis.

“With our expanded production capacity in place, The Fresh Factory is well positioned to become a leading manufacturer of refrigerated snack bars,” said Bill Besenhofer, co-founder and chief executive officer of The Fresh Factory. “We completed these upgrades to satisfy the ever-increasing demand for this product line.”

The Fresh Factory acquired the produce-forward, dessert-like refrigerated snack bar company Phyter Food in 2021.