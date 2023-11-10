CHICAGO — ADM has promoted Ian Pinner to senior vice president, president of nutrition and chief sales and marketing officer. Mr. Pinner succeeds Vince Macciocchi, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Mr. Pinner has been with ADM since 1999 and has held several leadership roles throughout his tenure with the company. Most recently, Mr. Pinner was chief strategy and innovation officer for the past five years.

Other roles at the company include: vice president growth and strategy; chief growth officer; president, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand; president, global destination marketing; president, global cocoa and chocolate; vice president corporate strategy and financial planning and analysis, and president, ADM grain.

Prior to his tenure at ADM, Mr. Pinner was with S.C. Banks PLC, a European grain merchant, for seven years.

He received a diploma in business and finance from Mander College in Bedford, England.