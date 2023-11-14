HANOVER, PA. — Utz Brands has made changes to its leadership team as part of its short- and long-term objectives for supply chain optimization and integrated business planning. Mitchell Arends has been named executive vice president, chief integrated supply chain officer and Cary Devore has been promoted to executive vice president, chief operating and transformation officer.

Mr. Arends will oversee all aspects of the supply chain ranging from procurement, manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, and planning. Mr. Arends joins the company from The Kraft Heinz Co., where he most recently was chief supply chain officer of North America. Prior to Kraft Heinz, Mr. Arends held roles at Nestle, Gerber, R.R. Donnelley & Sons, and Deere & Co.

Mr. Devore, who joined the company in 2016, will lead the execution of the company’s strategic plan priorities, large-scale transformation initiatives and scaling key enabling capabilities, the company said. Mr. Devore transitioned to the executive vice president, chief operating and transformation officer position in 2021.

Most recently, Mr. Devore was the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since July 2019. Prior to serving as CFO, he was the executive vice president since December 2017 and senior vice president from November 2016 until December 2017. Prior to his tenure at Utz, Mr. Devore was managing director for a private equity firm, Metropoulos & Co., where he oversaw direct equity investments in the food and beverage sector.

Mr. Devore graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor of science degree in accounting and received his master of business administration from the University of Michigan.