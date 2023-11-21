SEATTLE — Starbucks is establishing a new Environmental, Partner and Community Impact Board Committee. The committee will assist the Starbucks’ board of directors in its oversight responsibilities required to respond to shifting regulations and standards, and drive accountability across Starbucks’ promises on environment, partners, and community impact, the company said.

In addition, the committee will oversee internal and external reporting tools and assessment, which include the company’s annual Global Environment and Social Impact Report and initiatives to strengthen partner engagement and revitalize partner culture, according to the company.

Beth Ford will serve as the independent chair of the EPCI board committee. Ms. Ford is a director on the board of directors at Starbucks and president and chief executive officer of Land O’Lakes.