Packaged cookies are expected to experience slow but steady growth over the next five years, said Lynn Dornblaser, director of innovation and insight, Mintel. And there are ways that producers can find new customers, including ensuring they are accessible for those ordering online.

“A bright spot for packaged cookies moving forward will be the rise in adoption of online food and drink shopping; 49% of consumers who have eaten packaged cookies purchased from an online retailer since 2020 are planning to eat them more often,” she said.

Personalized messaging, whether it’s to different economic groups or different generations, can also get consumers’ attention.

“You’re going to want to send a message to the low to mid-income a little differently than the upper income,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, executive vice president and practice leader for client insights, Circana. “You want to talk to Gen X and millennials a little differently than you would Gen Alpha. You want to be able to entice them with occasion messaging, benefit messaging but remembering that cookies really are about reward and enjoying and indulging.”

This article is an excerpt from the October 2023 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Cookies & Crackers, click here.