WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) secretary Tom Vilsack said the Department is making investments that will improve American food and agriculture supply chains, expand markets for agricultural producers, and lower food costs. These investments are in 185 projects and worth nearly $196 million.

Both President Biden and Mr. Vilsack spoke about these investments at the inaugural meeting of the new White House council on supply chain resilience on Nov. 27, which the administration said is part of its agenda to lower costs and increase investment in the country’s supply chains in order to bolster the economy and national security.

The USDA effort follows an earlier one by the Biden administration aimed at boosting competition and lowering costs by enhancing independent meat and poultry as well as other diversified food processing capacity, thus strengthening local and regional food systems and expanding domestic fertilizer production.

“The Biden-Harris administration is championing America’s farmers and ranchers by helping expand businesses and supporting more robust American supply chains,” Mr. Vilsack said. “Today’s investments in agricultural producers and rural entrepreneurs will create better economic opportunities that bolster food supply chains across the country and increase competition—a key pillar of ‘Bidenomics.’ This will result in more affordable prices and choices for consumers, as well as more opportunities and revenue for farmers.”

Among the businesses highlighted in the White House announcement was Lone Star Bakery, a commercial baking company based in San Antonio.

“They will use a $40 million food supply chain guaranteed loan to help offset costs to purchase and install new equipment, make property improvements, upgrade technology and refinance,” the White House said. “The loan will modernize two facilities in China Grove to meet the needs of current and future customers.”

Lone Star started as a small retail bakery in San Antonio, founded by a German immigrant in 1889. Today, the company supplies numerous leading quick-service restaurant chains, foodservice distributors and supermarket chains. It also co-manufactures for top US retail food brands. Lone Star Bakery currently operates two baking plants in China Grove, just east of San Antonio, and makes a wide variety of baked foods, including biscuits, kolaches, cup desserts, fruit filled kolaches, caramel pecan rolls, cinnamon rolls, fried pies and chocolate chip cookies.