CHICAGO — Data and analytics solution provider NIQ (formerly NielsenIQ) is promoting Elizabeth Buchanan to president of its North American division, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Ms. Buchanan succeeds Jeanne Danubio, who has held the role since 2021.

“Elizabeth Buchanan’s appointment as the president of our North American business signifies a pivotal moment for NIQ,” said Tracey Massey, chief commercial officer of NIQ. “Her extraordinary leadership acumen and profound industry insight impeccably align with our steadfast dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions. Elizabeth brings exceptional skills and a visionary approach that will steer our company toward an even more vibrant future.”

Ms. Buchanan first joined NIQ as an analyst and associate director in 2007 and has held several leadership roles within the company during her tenure, including her most recent position as global head of customer success and platform transformation.

She received a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business law from Indiana University.