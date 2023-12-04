OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular has launched a new program that provides producers more contract options and greater flexibility in marketing their grain.

Latitude Marketing Services (LMS) is a customizable set of tools designed to help producers diversify their marketing strategies.

Scoular said the benefits LMS provides to producers include: expanding Scoular’s contract offerings to include options and over-the-counter products; offering diversification of pricing strategies; involving producers in the marketing plan throughout the year; and offering greater peace of mind by providing more ways to mitigate risks.

“Latitude Marketing Services promotes the flexibility that is essential to producers in successfully managing the challenges and opportunities in the grain market,” said Melissa Norem, director of producer strategy at Scoular. “With this new program, Scoular offers a customizable approach to help producers make profitable decisions.”

The program is offered through Scoular’s local facility network. Producers with questions can contact their local Scoular representative for more information.

Scoular provides solutions to farmers, grain processors, renewable energy producers and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements with more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia.

With 73 grain handling facilities and 170 million bus of licensed storage, Scoular is the 8th largest grain handler in North America as listed in Sosland Publishing Co.’s

