HOERSHOLM, DENMARK — Martin Sonntag will lead Oterra as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Before joining Oterra, Mr. Sonntag was with the Doehler executive leadership team as its head of global plant based nutrition. Before Doehler, Mr. Sonntag was senior vice president of global strategy and business development at Ingredion Inc. He was executive investment partner at Adcuram Group AG and previously general manager Dow Wolff Cellulosics at Dow Chemical.

Mr. Sonntag received a chemical engineering degree from Hamburg University.