BICESTER, ENGLAND — British Bakels Ltd., a UK-based manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients to the commercial bakery market, has acquired JF Renshaw Ltd., a manufacturer of food ingredients primarily for the baking industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are delighted that JF Renshaw, internationally known as a top-quality producer of icings and marzipan, has joined the Bakels Group, bringing together two well-known brands with a combined history of close to 250 years,” said James Cawthorne, managing director of British Bakels. “We look forward to working with our new colleagues to develop the concept of ‘Renshaw by Bakels.’”