CAMDEN, NJ. — Pepperidge Farms, a subsidiary of the Campbell Soup Co., is launching Goldfish Crisps, the brand’s first potato-based snack offering.

According to Goldfish, the new product comes in three chip-inspired flavors: sour cream and onion, cheddar and salt and vinegar.

“Goldfish has dominated the cracker aisle with innovations like Grahams and Mega Bites,” the brand said. “While the brand has been ranked the No. 1 favorite snack for teens for the fifth time in a row according to Piper Sandler’s ‘Taking Stock with Teens’ 2 survey, it also remains a mainstay for adult snackers who make up nearly 50% of buyers.”

The Goldfish Crisps will be available at nationwide retailers for $4.79 starting January 2024.