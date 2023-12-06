People need a little boost sometimes. It may be a sweet favorite or a zingy new tidbit to brighten up their day. Cookies are a go-to nosh for a snacking nation, and consumers who have been gravitating toward indulgent treats are sticking with them.

“It’s important to keep in mind that cookies are a part of the fabric of people’s lives,” said Lynn Dornblaser, director of innovation and insight, Mintel. “They are an everyday product, a special treat and everything in between. Also, we see more consumers being willing to enjoy indulgences, and cookies fit right in. They may be, in many cases, considered a ‘permissible indulgence,’ as packaged cookies, especially, are smaller in size and can be easily portioned out. In these uncertain economic times, they also represent an affordable luxury.”

Cookies are the perfect size for a snack, accessible and affordable, and sales are on the upswing. Center store dollar sales for cookies jumped 22.2% for the 52 weeks ending July 16, and unit sales were up 6%, according to Circana. Perimeter cookie dollar sales were up 13.1%, with unit sales up 1.4%. Total cookie sales topped $9.6 billion during that period.

“When we break down the categories of better-for-you, permissible indulgence, indulgence and treating, for the last three years, indulgence has outpaced the other three,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, executive vice president and practice leader for client insights, Circana. “I haven’t seen it let up yet. Now, it’s going to at some point. But for the foreseeable future, I still think indulgence is winning. And it’s because the macroeconomic headwinds work in its favor. You’ve got concerns over what’s going to come next, whether it’s more pricing, is gas going to go up? You’ve got the looming student loan debt that could hit a lot of consumers in October. All of that causes stress. Consumers notoriously gravitate to something that makes them feel a little better when it comes to snacking and food and beverages, and cookies is right there.”

While dollar sales for crackers were up 13.1% for the 52 weeks ending July 16, unit sales dropped 4%. Consumers are still enjoying their traditional favorites, but healthy choices are popping up.

“When we look at some of what is winning within crackers, there are pockets of growth,” Ms. Lyons Wyatt said. “One of them is around health and well-being claims. It might be gluten-free, whole grain, non-GMO. Those have done quite well from the cracker standpoint. ... They are winning not just for the segment of the population that needs it, but they’re winning some new consumers because the taste is quite good.”

This article is an excerpt from the October 2023 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Cookies & Crackers, click here.