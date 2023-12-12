Pro Tip: Replacing worn parts, fixing broken items and turning temporary repairs into permanent ones allow bakers to get a jump on 2024.

There are several expectations for maintenance resources. For example, every engagement with an asset must improve reliability; it is no longer acceptable to simply inspect for reliability.

This translates to tangible preventive maintenance activities, including replacing worn parts, making temporary repairs permanent and fixing anything broken or leaking.

It is important for one to print a preventive maintenance routine for the top three most critical assets to see if there are resources inspecting assets for improving reliability.

All bakery management personnel should strive daily to leave their bakery better than they found it.

Each manager should take responsibility for the condition of the bakery and its assets. Don’t expect what you don’t inspect. Managers should understand that you get what you have allowed.

If a bakery scoreboard reflects that of a losing team, then consider for a moment what an NFL fan might say about a team’s struggles and the changes that need to take place to turn things around.

Does that mean bringing in new players? That’s doubtful. How about better coaching? Coaches must “own” and take responsibility for player execution and results.

Now is the time to lay out a strategy for making 2024 a year of improved results.

Rowdy Brixey is founder and president of Brixey Engineering Inc.

You can connect with him at LinkedIn.