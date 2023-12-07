CHICAGO — Datassential is launching a new platform for the food and beverage industry called Datassential Elevate. The platform is aimed at encouraging collaboration between industry leaders. It also will offer users within manufacturing, distributing, operations, and retail opportunities to explore future trends and how to navigate industry challenges, the company said.

Companies like Brinker International, Beam Suntory, Dot Foods, E&J Gallo, Griffith Foods, Lamb Weston, Schreiber Foods, and Wawa will be participating in leadership opportunities within the platform.

“An offering like Elevate has the potential to redefine how we experience the food industry,” said Bophan Chhay, director, global foodservice marketing and insights for Griffith Foods. “I look forward to being part of a community that not only illuminates insights surrounding future trends — like Datassential has been doing for years — but also allows for members to play a role in strengthening the future of our industry.”

The platform will feature access to operator and consumer research and market outlooks as well as in-person and virtual engagements.