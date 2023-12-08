Consumers are gobbling up crackers to the tune of $9.4 billion in sales for the 52 weeks ending July 16, according to Circana.

“When you think about flavors for crackers, there’s a couple of crackers out there that do a lot of extra cheese, like extra cheddar, that have done quite well,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, executive vice president and practice leader for client insights, Circana. “Everything-flavored crackers have done well and on the sweet side, cinnamon. Smaller hits that have done well are that sweet-and-salty combo.”

The popularity of charcuterie boards over the past few years has provided a boost for crackers, although unit sales are down a bit, and producers could benefit from letting consumers know how well their crackers fit onto boards.

“Charcuterie boards were what helped fuel crackers for a long time,” Ms. Lyons Wyatt added. “I still think crackers that are growing are part of that. ... Charcuterie and boards are still alive and well so reminding and getting your cracker as part of that occasion, that social event, would be key.”

Many brands are thriving in the cracker space, including Camden, NJ-based Campbell Soup Co., which in late August reported a “fantastic year” for the Snacks segment, according to a report on bakingbusiness.com. Operating profits of the Snacks business in the year ended July 30 were $640 million, up 24%. The company credited cookies and crackers for its sales gains, including Goldfish crackers and Lance sandwich crackers.

“I feel very good about how we’re competitively positioned as it relates to brands like Goldfish or even our Pepperidge Farm cookie business, which we see a great holiday ahead and really have some terrific innovation coming,” said Mark A. Clouse, president and chief executive officer.

Austin, Texas-based Nufs makes gluten-free crackers, and the company prides itself on its delicious taste, offering flavors such as Everything Bagel and Hot Honey as well as limited-time offers like Hatch Chili. The company was started by sisters Jess and Kristine Tran.

“Our philosophy is delicious by choice, gluten-free by chance,” said Kristine Tran, chief operating officer. “We have customers who call us and say, ‘I can’t believe I can eat crackers again.’ They like the crispy airiness to it. … They don’t feel like they’re eating a gluten-free cracker.”

Jess Tran, CEO, said consumers are no longer willing to settle for anything less than delicious foods that help them meet their nutritional needs.

“Better options are now available, and there’s a lot of innovation in terms of how gluten-free products are produced, the ingredients that go into them,” she said. “They’re not willing to trade off anymore.”

Americans love their crackers, and they continue to reach for their tried-and-true favorites. But they are willing to try new things, and many are seeking out heathier options.

