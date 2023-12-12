DES MOINES, IOWA — Landus will expand its Boone, Iowa, elevator with improved grain handling capacity, expanded storage and receiving speed, citing strong deliveries by area farmers during the 2023 harvest.

Construction will add two grain bins totaling 3 million bus of additional storage, a 7,000 bu-per-hour dryer that will increase onsite drying capacity to 15,000 bph and a new 30,000 bph leg and receiving pit. Construction of the grain handling upgrades are to begin this spring and are slated to be operational ahead of harvest 2024.

The grain enhancements will complement the major agronomy investments already underway at Boone. A fertilizer manufacturing and repack facility will enable Landus to take links out of the agronomy supply chain and better connect farmers to locally manufactured products designed to improve farmer profitability.

“Landus is reinvesting in the insights and infrastructure our farmers will need for the future throughout our geography,” said Matt Carstens, president and chief executive officer of Landus. “Over the past two years we have reinvested $200 million back into our rural locations, and we’re excited to elevate our assets in Boone next. Coupled with the construction of a fertilizer and chemical manufacturing and repack facility set to come online this spring for the production of our new AcreEdge performance portfolio, Boone will provide the best in grain and agronomy for central Iowa and beyond.”

With 56 grain storage facilities and 152.686 million bus of licensed storage, Des Moines, Iowa-based Landus is the 11th largest North American grain storage company as listed in Sosland Publishing Co.’s

.

2024 Grain & Milling Annual