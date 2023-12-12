SAN FRANCISCO — Equii, a food technology startup focusing on high complete protein and low-carb bread, has expanded its product line with the launch of Equii complete protein and added fiber bread. The new varieties are Premium Classic Wheat + Fiber and Premium Multi-Grain + Fiber. The bread contains 4 grams of dietary fiber per slice and 8 grams of protein, according to Equii.

“Getting added fiber into our breads is a huge milestone for Equii, underscoring our commitment to balanced nutrition on the plate that is applicable to all dietary lifestyles, especially those of a vegan nature,” said Monica Bhatia, PhD, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Equii.

Equii was founded in 2021 by food scientists Dr. Bhatia and Baljit Ghotra, PhD, alongside chef Sebastian Canonne, Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF). Originally known as Cella Farms, the company created a proprietary approach for discovering nutritious sources of microbial proteins that are used to ferment grains and produce high-protein grain flours, which have three to six times more protein and approximately half as many carbohydrates as regular flour. In 2022,

, an early backer of Impossible Foods, bringing its total amount of funding to date to $8 million. Other investors in Equii consist of kdT Ventures, 1derlife Partners, Accelr8 Partners and Axial Ventures as well as angel investors in agriculture technology, food technology, artificial intelligence, precision fermentation and synthetic biology. Equii said it may launch other types of bread, such as buns, bagels and rolls, and aims to supply its flour to manufacturers of other grain-based products.