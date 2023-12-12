SAN FRANCISCO — Equii, a food technology startup focusing on high complete protein and low-carb bread, has expanded its product line with the launch of Equii complete protein and added fiber bread. The new varieties are Premium Classic Wheat + Fiber and Premium Multi-Grain + Fiber. The bread contains 4 grams of dietary fiber per slice and 8 grams of protein, according to Equii.
“Getting added fiber into our breads is a huge milestone for Equii, underscoring our commitment to balanced nutrition on the plate that is applicable to all dietary lifestyles, especially those of a vegan nature,” said Monica Bhatia, PhD, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Equii.