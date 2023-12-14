KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Natural ingredients provider Kalsec Inc. opened its Finishing and Distribution Center in Singapore.

The company has served the Asia Pacific market for the past 10 years with its portfolio of natural taste and sensory, color, food protection and hops ingredients. The new facility is located at JTC Food Hub @ Senoko, a shared facility of players in the food industry.

“It is gratifying to see the accomplishment of this milestone after intense planning and great cross-functional teamwork,” said Kathleen Koh, vice president and managing director of Kalsec Asia. “The new facility will have a positive impact for our customers, including faster response times and order fulfillment, especially with products in high demand in the region.”

The facility opening is part of Kalsec’s plan to diversify production locations, said Robert Wheeler, chief executive officer, Kalsec.

“The modernized facility in Senoko is a testimony of our dedication to bring products and services closer to our customers,” Mr. Wheeler said.

In November, Kalsec announced the launch of its Savory Product Innovation Center of Excellence in the Netherlands. And this past year the company made new agreements with channel partners to expand distribution in Colombia, France, Belgium and the Netherlands as well as its hops solutions in the United States.