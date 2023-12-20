HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo de SAB de CV, is providing four students with a $25,000 scholarship through its Marinela brand to help pay for their tuition.

The scholarships were part of Marinela’s “Feed Your Dreams” sweepstakes, which encouraged students to discover their interests — including sports, music, art, technology and versatility. The sweepstakes also involved a quiz that helps consumers find their passion and discover tips on how to turn their passion into a career.

The winners of the scholarships include Melissa McElroy, a student from the University of Colorado; Jennifer Venegas Ramirez, a student from California State University, Fresno; Jesse Rivera, a student from Drexel University; and Joanna Ramirez, a student from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“Every student is unique, and our goal with the ‘Feed Your Dreams’ sweepstakes is to help students discover their passions,” said Paula Flores, Marinela brand manager at BBU. “As tuition rates continue to increase, many students often lack the financial resources to follow their dreams. Our hope is that this sweepstakes gives students the opportunity to pursue their passions.”

Marinela’s “Feed Your Dreams” sweepstakes ran from June 19, 2023, to Sept. 10, 2023.