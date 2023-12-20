CHICAGO — ADM has agreed to acquire United Kingdom-based company FDL, a producer of flavor and functional ingredient systems for the food and beverage industries. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. ADM plans to complete the transaction by the end of January 2024, the company said.

FDL currently operates three production facilities and two customer innovation centers all in the United Kingdom.

“Our ongoing investments to add to our flavors portfolio are helping power our strategic work to build a global leader in nutrition,” said Calvin McEvoy, president of global flavors at ADM. “FDL’s innovative and agile formulation knowledge, deep end-use applications expertise, and strong customer base make them a great addition to ADM’s global flavor capabilities. We are incredibly impressed by the FDL team, and we believe both companies will benefit from each other as we work to expand our reach in key channels, particularly foodservice.”

ADM’s most recent acquisition includes Revela Foods, which develops and manufactures dairy flavor ingredients and systems. Other acquisitions include Eatem Foods, Florida Chemical Co. and Erich Ziegler Citrus, and Rodelle.

“We are excited to enter into this agreement with ADM,” said Eric Beatty, chief executive officer of FDL. “They’re an ideal partner for us, with global nutrition and flavor capabilities that will provide new opportunities to strengthen FDL’s portfolio of taste and nutrition solutions. In turn, the FDL team looks forward to helping add to ADM’s broad offerings with our diverse portfolio of flavor and functional ingredient systems, IP, and capabilities, as well as the entrepreneurial spirit and innovativeness of human talent that has enabled FDL to become a differentiated market leader today. ADM is synonymous with the best in animal and human nutrition, and together, we look forward to delivering new and innovative ingredient solutions to our global customer base in the food and beverage industry.