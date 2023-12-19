CHICAGO — ADM has agreed to acquire Revela Foods, which develops and manufactures dairy flavor ingredients and systems. Revela Foods, a New Heritage Capital portfolio company based in New Berlin, Wis., has projected sales of nearly $240 million in 2023. Chicago-based ADM expects to complete the transaction early in 2024.

Revela Foods’ enzyme technology creates a range of dairy flavor formulations for applications such as snacks, frozen meals, sauces, dressings, soups, seasonings and desserts. The company employs approximately 400 and operates three manufacturing plants in the Midwest.

“Revela has built a strong business around its unique range of dairy flavor ingredients and solutions for customers spanning major brands, retailers and food service,” said Calvin McEvoy, president of global flavors for ADM. “ADM has a strong presence in the North America savory flavors segment, and we’re excited to work with the impressive Revela team to expand our opportunities there, bringing their technology and innovation together with our global capabilities to power our unparalleled range of ingredients and complete solutions for customers who are looking for great flavors and clean labels.”

Through rebranding and restructuring in 2022, Revela Foods became the name for the company that combined Welcome Dairy, LLC, Gamay Food Ingredients, LLC, and North Star Processing.

