CHICAGO – Allergy-friendly baked snack brand MadeGood Foods, a subsidiary of Riverside Natural Foods, is debuting Holiday Sprinkles Drizzled Granola Mini Bars. These better-for-you snacks are vegan, USDA organic and free of the eight most common allergens, including nuts.

The bars are available nationwide at retailers like Kroger, Albertsons, Sprouts and Wegmans with a suggested retail price of $9 for a box of 25 bars.