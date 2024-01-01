DAVENPORT, IOWA — River Valley Cooperative has agreed to acquire the commercial grain assets of Rumbold and Kuhn, Inc. and the transportation assets of Ezra Rumbold & Sons, Inc.

The acquisition is expected to be complete by the end of June 2024.

Rumbold and Kuhn manages seven commercial grain elevator facilities in Illinois and two Wyoming locations. The company has revenues of $330 million and 45 employees. The employees are expected to join River Valley Cooperative.

River Valley Cooperative is a full-service cooperative with annual sales of more than $1.2 billion. Owned by more than 3,100 farm families in Iowa and Illinois, River Valley Cooperative has 35 locations with more than 400 employees. It also offers products and services in agronomy, energy and feed.

“The culture and values of River Valley Cooperative are consistent with what Rumbold and Kuhn has developed over its 70-year history, and I am excited to know that our customers will continue to get the same great service their loyalty deserves,” said Mike Rumbold, president of Rumbold and Kuhn.

“We look forward to working alongside the Rumbold and Kuhn employees within the combined organization and continuing our mutual commitment to excellent customer service,” said Tim Burress, chief executive officer of River Valley Cooperative. “Having the ability to bring together two dedicated employee teams, shared culture and values, and financial stability is a tremendous opportunity. This partnership, along with our recent agronomy facility expansions in the area, further enhances our commitment to serving customers in our Illinois trade area.”