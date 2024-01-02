RIDGELAND, MISS. — Egg producer Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is acquiring a broiler processing plant, hatchery and feed mill in Dexter, Mo., from Tyson Foods, Inc., Springdale, Ark. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Cal-Maine plans to convert the facilities into egg and egg production operations. Initially, the company will transition the broiler processing plant to an egg grading plant. The company said it would make additional investments in the complex but did not detail what they may be.

“This transaction is consistent with our growth strategy to expand our business through selective acquisitions in addition to our organic growth initiatives,” said Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods. “The Dexter location offers an important opportunity to expand our geographic footprint and enhance our ability to serve our valued customers with added production and distribution capabilities in Missouri and surrounding markets.

“We look forward to working with the Tyson team to close the transaction and to working with the contract growers who will support our shell egg production capabilities. As we extend our market reach, we remain focused on the efficient and sustainable management of our existing and acquired operations and meeting the demands of our customers.”

Tyson Foods announced plans to close the Dexter plant and three other poultry processing facilities in August 2023.

In October, Cal-Maine Foods

, Erda, Utah. That complex has the capacity for approximately 1.2 million laying hens, according to the company.