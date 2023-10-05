RIDGELAND, MISS. — Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has acquired substantially all the assets of Fassio Egg Farms, Inc. related to its commercial shell egg production and processing business. The transaction includes commercial shell egg production and processing facilities with capacity of about 1.2 million laying hens (primarily cage-free), feed mill, pullets, fertilizer production and composting operation and land in Erda, Utah.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand our market presence in Utah and the western United States with the proposed acquisition of these assets from Fassio,” said Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods. “The additional production capacity, especially for cage-free eggs, will enhance our ability to serve our valued customers in this important market area. Fassio has been a leader in the egg production business since 1915 and enjoys a solid reputation in the community.”

James Fassio in 1915 moved to Utah and purchased 45 acres. He originally harvested wheat but, finding no market for the wheat, purchased 50 chickens and fed them the grains. The flock grew to 350 egg-laying hens by 1925.

Cal-Maine Foods in the fiscal year ended June 3 had net sales of $3.1 billion and sold 1.15 billion dozen-egg cartons.