NORWICH, VT. — In a new collaboration, King Arthur Baking Co. and Project Potluck, a nonprofit championing People of Color (POC) in the consumer packaged goods and food and beverage industries have launched Baking Pitchfest 2024. This accelerator program is designed to elevate POC entrepreneurs in the baking industry, offering them opportunities for growth, mentorship and exposure to the industry.

Baking Pitchfest 2024 seeks to create a community of POC bakers and entrepreneurs, gathered by their shared love for baking. The program is divided into two editions, one focusing on bakeries and the other on baking products, ensuring a broad scope of creative talent is recognized and nurtured, according to King Arthur.

Molly Lawrence, corporate social responsibility manager, King Arthur Baking, said the diversity of applicants and the potential for innovative products and business concepts furthers King Arthur’s mission to support increased racial and ethnic diversity in the field.

“Pitchfest 2024 is a testament to our commitment to fostering a more inclusive baking community and empowering creative POC leaders in the industry,” Lawrence said.

Kathleen Casanova, executive director, Project Potluck, said it’s important to expand diverse voices in the baking industry.

“Baking Pitchfest 2024 is more than a competition; it’s a platform for empowering People of Color to break barriers and redefine the narrative in baking,” Casanova said.

The application process for Baking Pitchfest runs from Jan. 2 through Feb. 10. To be eligible, individuals and businesses must be POC-led and members of Project Potluck, with a straightforward membership process for interested POC individuals. While the Product edition is open nationwide, the Bakery edition targets businesses in Washington state and the Northeastern states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Project Potluck, founded in 2020, seeks to address the challenges faced by POC in the food and beverage industries, by focusing on issues like inherent bias in hiring, networking gaps and lack of access to capital for POC entrepreneurs.

